MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMUGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $3.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 46,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $151,829.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,351,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,217.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,513 shares of company stock worth $57,059.

Institutional Trading of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 459,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 87.7% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 531,223 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 715,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the period. 32.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

