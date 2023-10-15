MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $3.40.
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 46,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $151,829.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,351,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,217.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,513 shares of company stock worth $57,059.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
