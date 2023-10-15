MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $3.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 46,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $151,829.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,351,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,217.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,513 shares of company stock worth $57,059.

Institutional Trading of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 459,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 87.7% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 531,223 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 715,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the period. 32.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

