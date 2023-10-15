Ultra Reaches 1-Day Volume of $403,171.81 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 15th. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $50.09 million and approximately $403,171.81 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,602,864 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 345,602,863.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.14542944 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $414,995.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

