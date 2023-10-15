Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.3 %

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $34.36.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 262.75%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

