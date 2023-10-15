Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Avion Wealth grew its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 81.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 376.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.85.

PEP stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $219.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

