Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 10,236.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPHB. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

SPHB opened at $68.56 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $56.12 and a 52 week high of $80.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.20. The firm has a market cap of $595.10 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

