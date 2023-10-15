Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Hagemann bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $104.30 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.31 and a 200-day moving average of $129.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

