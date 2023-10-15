Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,393 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $28.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Barclays dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TFC

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.