Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Enphase Energy by 340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $5,815,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $867,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $123.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.44 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. B. Riley raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $247.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $259.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.97.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

