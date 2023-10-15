Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $788,000 Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,836 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,796,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after purchasing an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.4 %

STZ opened at $231.69 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.76.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

