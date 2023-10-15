Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $795,000 Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CENT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

NASDAQ CENT opened at $43.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.69. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $48.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.68.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Garden & Pet

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 25,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $1,158,935.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,299.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $99,722.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,403.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 25,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $1,158,935.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,299.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,777 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

