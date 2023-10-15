Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 105.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

Welltower Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WELL opened at $85.15 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.66 and a 1-year high of $86.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.64. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,060.87%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.