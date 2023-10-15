Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Grab were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 321.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 12,939,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871,481 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 381,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 167,256 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 22,806 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 289,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 1,242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 722,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 668,550 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GRAB shares. Barclays raised Grab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Grab from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.55 to $3.10 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Grab from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Grab from $4.80 to $5.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

Grab Stock Performance

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.33 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. The company’s revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Grab Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

