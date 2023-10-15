Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $947,000. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,797,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $392.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $401.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.08. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $252.55 and a fifty-two week high of $428.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.00%.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PH. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.14.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

