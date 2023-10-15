Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $422,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 30,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $420,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $3,495,658 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP opened at $497.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.72 and a twelve month high of $508.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $493.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $472.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.