iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IJJ opened at $97.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.82. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.99 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

