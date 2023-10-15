Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $885,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE VLO opened at $126.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.73 and its 200-day moving average is $124.32. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.36 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.33.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

