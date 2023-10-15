Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,011,000 after buying an additional 643,711 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 933,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,604,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 880,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,050,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 837,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,287,000 after buying an additional 112,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 722,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,102,000 after buying an additional 10,955 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $66.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.