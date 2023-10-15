Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 775 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 153.7% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Snowflake by 111.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.47.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $157.16 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $193.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.08 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.91.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,135.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,135.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total value of $3,925,125.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,982,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,524 shares of company stock valued at $17,433,986 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.