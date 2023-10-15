Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 282 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $94.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.01 and a 200-day moving average of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

