Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Quarry LP boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 54,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $80.30 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $605.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.49 million. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSGP. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSGP

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.