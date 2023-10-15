Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,584,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $533,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,639,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $345,757,000 after purchasing an additional 78,859 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,826,881 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $125,016,000 after purchasing an additional 79,670 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Teladoc Health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,833,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,275,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,593,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Claus Torp Jensen sold 6,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $189,863.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $73,728.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,701.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Claus Torp Jensen sold 6,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $189,863.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,835 shares of company stock valued at $701,448. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDOC. Citigroup decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $18.51 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $652.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.20 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 158.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

