Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,760 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.11.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $209.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $233.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,753. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

