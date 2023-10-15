Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 270,600 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the September 15th total of 361,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Myers Industries news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $46,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,837.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myers Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 13.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,125,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,984,000 after purchasing an additional 29,320 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 159.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 158,476 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the second quarter worth about $5,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MYE

Myers Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MYE traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.14. 131,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,457. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Myers Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $208.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Myers Industries will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.42%.

About Myers Industries

(Get Free Report)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.