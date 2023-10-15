BlueArk 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $276,493.53 (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 15th. In the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,862.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $213.40 or 0.00794433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00125440 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014449 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00024482 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000539 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.