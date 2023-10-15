EAC (EAC) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. During the last week, EAC has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One EAC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a market cap of $320,522.50 and $8.55 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.49 or 0.00228904 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00014136 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106841 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.