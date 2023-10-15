Secret (SIE) Trading Down 40.5% Over Last Week

Secret (SIE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 15th. Secret has a market cap of $8.30 million and approximately $9,270.37 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 40.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00151341 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00045352 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00024482 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012536 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003743 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00284462 USD and is down -16.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $20,269.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

