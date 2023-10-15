Creditcoin (CTC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13.74 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $36.04 million and $13.74 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003711 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005564 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000088 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 271,502,635 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

