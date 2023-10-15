ELIS Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $6.99 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 15th. Over the last week, ELIS has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $6.99 million and $5,704.41 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be bought for $0.0349 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ELIS

ELIS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04048392 USD and is up 4.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,040.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

