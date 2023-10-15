The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 160,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.89. The stock had a trading volume of 14,526,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,457,829. The firm has a market cap of $228.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day moving average of $60.58.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.