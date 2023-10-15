Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,188 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Target by 22.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in Target by 14.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Target by 3.1% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Target by 3.2% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Target from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $111.98. 4,654,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,477,041. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

