Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the September 15th total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Report on Community Trust Bancorp
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 26,183 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 41,136 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.
Community Trust Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ:CTBI traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $34.42. 24,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,303. The company has a market capitalization of $619.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.68 and a 12 month high of $48.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.21.
Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.10 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Equities analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.89%.
About Community Trust Bancorp
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Community Trust Bancorp
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.