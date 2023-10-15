Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,923,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 222,870 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $374,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 267.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,699,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,482. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.22. The company has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.50 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.04.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

