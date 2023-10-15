Short Interest in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Increases By 19.4%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,020,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the September 15th total of 25,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in KE by 64.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in KE by 35.0% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KE during the second quarter worth $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in KE during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in KE during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC lifted their target price on KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, KE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

KE Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of BEKE traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,367,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,433,838. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of -0.90. KE has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $21.08.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. KE had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KE will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

