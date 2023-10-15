Short Interest in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Expands By 19.4%

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 994,800 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the September 15th total of 833,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Castle Biosciences Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.38. 241,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,405. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $331.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.31. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 53.04% and a negative return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $50.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSTL shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $32,488.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,697.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 4,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $92,778.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,085.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $32,488.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,401,697.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,060 shares of company stock valued at $181,524 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,491,000 after acquiring an additional 327,359 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,087,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,354,000 after buying an additional 107,088 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after buying an additional 1,329,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,131,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,247,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,360,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,659,000 after buying an additional 72,854 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

