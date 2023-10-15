AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Short Interest Update

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the September 15th total of 7,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AU shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth $2,163,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 395.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 82,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 65,743 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,050,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,572,000 after purchasing an additional 697,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,412,291 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,457,000 after purchasing an additional 432,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AU traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,873,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,266. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.71.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.26%.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

Further Reading

