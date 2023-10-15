QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,447,262 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 447,945 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $410,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 7,906 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,608 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 807,347 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $96,106,000 after acquiring an additional 141,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $35,712,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.66. 6,038,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,968,489. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.49. The company has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

