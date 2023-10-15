Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Down 14.1% in September

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the September 15th total of 34,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Kenon Stock Performance

KEN traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $21.09. 2,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,198. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44. Kenon has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 101.51% and a negative return on equity of 25.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Kenon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kenon

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEN. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kenon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Kenon by 276.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kenon in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenon in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

Featured Stories

