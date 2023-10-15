Short Interest in Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) Drops By 14.1%

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,800 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the September 15th total of 122,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caravelle International Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Caravelle International Group stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.30% of Caravelle International Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caravelle International Group alerts:

Caravelle International Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CACO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,601. Caravelle International Group has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $9.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70.

About Caravelle International Group

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caravelle International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caravelle International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.