Short Interest in Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Drops By 14.0%

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the September 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CWXZF shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James upgraded Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Doman Building Materials Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.
