Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Short Interest Down 14.0% in September

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTRGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the September 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Investar from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Investar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Investar by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Investar during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Investar during the 2nd quarter worth about $484,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Investar by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

ISTR traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. 15,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,641. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46. Investar has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $106.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.56.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTRGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. Investar had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 million. Equities analysts forecast that Investar will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services, as well as credit cards.

