Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Short Interest Up 19.2% in September

OTCMKTS LNVGY traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,368. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. Lenovo Group has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.83.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 22.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

