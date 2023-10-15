Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Short Interest Up 19.0% in September

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the September 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Kesko Oyj Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of KKOYY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.22. 7,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,869. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. Kesko Oyj has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $12.17.

Kesko Oyj Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th. This is an increase from Kesko Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.09. Kesko Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 56.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Danske raised shares of Kesko Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

About Kesko Oyj

Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. It operates through three divisions: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand.

