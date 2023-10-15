Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock Holdings Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,191,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,552 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 2.16% of Unity Software worth $355,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Unity Software by 74.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Unity Software by 295.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.03. 8,612,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,137,085. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.42.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $533.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 10,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $528,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,120,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,010,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Helgason sold 10,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $528,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,120,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,010,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $3,381,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,301,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,669,771.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 511,814 shares of company stock worth $19,777,639. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

U has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.24.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

