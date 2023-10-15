Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 350 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $20,638,800,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.37. 458,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $178.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.81.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.