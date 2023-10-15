Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Short Interest Down 23.9% in September

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 260,000 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the September 15th total of 341,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Technogym Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TCCHF opened at $9.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35. Technogym has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $9.50.
Technogym Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Technogym
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Technogym Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technogym and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.