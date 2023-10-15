iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT) Stock Price Down 1.8%

iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.26 and last traded at $23.26. 987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 million, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.57.

Institutional Trading of iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDAT. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF by 9,718.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF

The iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (IDAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of global technology companies that focus on two primary themes: cloud computing and 5G. Holdings are weighted by market-cap within each theme. IDAT was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

