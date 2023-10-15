Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,178,100 shares, a growth of 59.2% from the September 15th total of 739,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 589.1 days.

Hengan International Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of HEGIF opened at $3.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21. Hengan International Group has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $5.20.

Hengan International Group Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

