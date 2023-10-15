Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Short Interest Up 25.9% in September

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 572,600 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the September 15th total of 454,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS STECF opened at $13.30 on Friday. Scatec ASA has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $20.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Scatec ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides renewable energy solutions worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development & Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

