Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Short Interest Update

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sparta Commercial Services Price Performance

Shares of SRCO stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Sparta Commercial Services has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14.

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for vehicle dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, schools and entertainment venues, restaurants, grocery stores, and various other merchant types.

