Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Down 21.2% in September

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the September 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SXYAY opened at $26.08 on Friday. Sika has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.77.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

