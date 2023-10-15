Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Down 21.2% in September

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the September 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sika Price Performance
OTCMKTS SXYAY opened at $26.08 on Friday. Sika has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.77.
Sika Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sika
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.